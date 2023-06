AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said they found a body Sunday evening in Shoal Creek in central Austin.

Police investigate a call at 29th Street and Lamar Blvd. on June 11, 2023. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Police are responding in the area near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and 29th Street by Shoal Creek. It is unknown at this time the cause of death or additional details surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information is made available.