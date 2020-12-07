Police association blames APD budget cuts on latest officer resignation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Association is blaming the city’s reallocation of police funding for continued retirements and resignations within the department.

On Sunday, a post on the association’s Facebook page named one of the latest officers to choose to resign, Officer Lindsay Thorstenson. The post says Thorstenson announced her resignation, because her district representative position in south Austin was cut.

According to a post by the Austin Police Department, Thorstenson took the position as a district representative last fall, after five years of serving on patrol.

The APA says more than 40 officers have resigned and 100 have retired in 2020.

“When you don’t get a return phone call about important neighborhood issues, please call your local council member and Mayor Adler and let them know that you don’t approve of the defunding of the Austin Police Department,” the association’s post read.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell is looking into positions being cut within the department.