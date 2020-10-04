Police asking for public’s help to find missing teen last seen in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Kayla Villegas, 16, was last seen in Austin on Sept. 23 but may still be in the local area, the NCMEC says.

She may be traveling in a 2003 tan Lincoln Aviator with Texas license plates GLG5779.

She is described as Hispanic, 5’5 and 138lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-2000, or the NCMEC at (800) 843-5678.