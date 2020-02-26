Police asking for help finding suspect wanted in connection with string of east Austin robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a string of robberies that started on Valentine’s Day.

The first robbery happened on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9:47 p.m. Police were called to 2157 Gaston Place Drive in east Austin near the Windsor Park area.

The second incident also happened in east Austin on Saturday, Feb. 15 around 8:53 p.m. The robbery occurred at the corner of Springdale Road and East 51st Street.

The last robbery took place on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:35 p.m. It happened at 7101 Ed Bluestein Boulevard just off the U.S. Highway 183 service road in east Austin.

The suspect is described as a black man with long braids or dreadlocks extending past his shoulders. He had a long thin goatee tied into a ponytail with a rubber band and a mustache. He is estimated to be around 30 to 40 years old with a medium build standing at about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a plain dark blue baseball cap, a dark zip-up hoodie or jacket, blue jeans and dark gray or black tennis shoes with a small white logo and white soles.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incidents is encouraged to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at 512-