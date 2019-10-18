Police asking for help finding man who robbed central Austin bank in a surgical mask

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who allegedly robbed a bank in central Austin on Wednesday Oct. 16.

According to Austin Police Department, the man walked into the Chase bank located at 1904 Guadalupe Street while wearing a surgical mask. He reportedly demanded money before leaving on foot.

(KXAN/Richard Bowes)

The suspect is described as:

White male

5’6″ to 5’8″

Estimated to be between 150 and 180 pounds

medium build

mid 40s

last seen wearing surgical mask, dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and Nike canvas shoes

This is the 18th Austin bank robbery of 2019. This is the latest of several recent bank robberies in the Austin area. Robberies include a Wells Fargo in south Austin on Oct. 4; a Compass Bank in downtown Austin on Oct. 9; and another on Oct. 9 at a Comerica bank in central Austin.

Authorities aren’t tying any of the robberies together to the same suspect, however.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5092.