AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help to find the person who shot and killed a woman in north Austin after what they describe as a “road rage homicide” this past weekend.

Homicide Det. Israel Piña told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the victim’s name is Teressa Gandy Ferguson, 46. He said police believe she died from a gunshot wound after getting into a minor crash with someone. This happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday near exit 240 on North Interstate 35, which is the area between Rundberg Lane and Anderson Lane.

Police said Ferguson called a friend after the crash and told that person she apparently pulled over to exchange information with the other driver involved. However, the call ended unexpectedly. Shortly thereafter, police said 911 received an automated call from Apple reporting a collision involving Ferguson’s vehicle, which led to officers responding.

Officers said they found Ferguson unresponsive inside her black Ford Mustang that had crashed into a guardrail on the southbound frontage road. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Piña said.

Police said they do not have much information about the suspect. However, that person may have driven a gray, four-door sedan. Detectives are hoping witnesses who may have seen the crash or anything else related to it this weekend will come forward and share information that leads to an arrest. Police said it is very important to find this suspect.

“This is somebody who’s a dangerous individual,” Piña said. “It doesn’t appear that there was any kind of altercation or anything other than the collision that would have spurred this incident, so it’s really, really important that we find this person.”

He added there’s a $1,000 reward available to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

People can contact the Austin Police Department’s tip line at 512-947-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.