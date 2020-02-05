Police ask for help finding person of interest in teen’s 2017 sex assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police is asking the public to help them track down a person of interest in a 2017 sexual assault of a child case.

The suspect, Terry McVade, 39, allegedly forced his way into a home on Ed Bluestein Boulevard in east Austin and sexually assault a teenage resident.

Police say new physical evidence links McVade to the crime. Officers believe McVade is in the Austin area and are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information on McVade’s wherabouts is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers tip Line at 512-472-TIPS (8477), the APD Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880 or 9-1-1.