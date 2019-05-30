Police ask for community assistance tracking suspect in armed robbery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect. (Photo courtesy APD) Police looking for armed robbery suspect from incident in north Austin Surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect. (Photo courtesy APD) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are asking the public to help track down a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in north Austin Wednesday.

According to Austin police, the robbery took place at 11139 North Interstate Highway 35 Service Road at around 4:25 p.m.

Police say the man entered a business approached the counter, drew a weapon and demanded items from the store. After the suspect got what he wanted, he left on a dark-colored motorcycle with thin tires.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, camo pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo. He was also sporting tattoos on both his forearms and carried a large black backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5270 or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.