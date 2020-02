AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of firing a weapon into the air in a south Austin Saturday.

Austin police officers responded to the 1100 block of West Slaughter Lane near South 1st Street and Southpark Meadows around 5:15 p.m.

APD said the suspect was agitated at the time. After a short search, he and his weapon were found.

No one was injured.