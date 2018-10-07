Police arrest protesters blocking Lamar bridge after Kavanaugh confirmation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Austin Transportation Department/Twitter) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Staff in Austin's Transportation Management Center work to adjust traffic light signal timing near the Lamar Bridge where the protest shut down all traffic in the area. (Austin Transportation Department/ Twitter) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Austin Trasportation/Twitter) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police officers arrested protesters who refused to move after they blocked the bridge along South Lamar Saturday as the Senate voted in Brett Kavanaugh.

Austin police were called to the scene at the bridge in between West Cesar Chavez and Riverside Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say they told protesters since officers arrived at the scene that they needed to move because they were blocking traffic, and while some left, others did not move.

Officers started making arrests around 6 p.m. and used zip ties when they ran out of handcuffs.

The local event was part of a national response to the vote that took place in the Senate, which confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Protests and rallies started midday where a group called Ultraviolet hosted a rally on the front steps of the Texas State Capitol.

Speakers included local politicians from the democratic party, as well as representatives of groups such as the Student Empowerment Association and the Austin Democratic Socialists of America.

Once the speeches came to a close, the rally group marched from the steps of the Capitol to Austin City Hall to meet with another protesting group.

Part of the group that was at city hall then marched onto the Lamar street bridge, blocking traffic and causing delays for people trying to head to ACL. They even sat down on the bridge, completely blocking traffic.

Capital Metro tweeted that routes 3, 30 and 830 were affected and to expect delays.

Staff with the Austin Transportation Management Center also adjusted traffic signal timing in the area because of the protest.

The road has since been opened.