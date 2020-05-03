Police arrest man after he allegedly forced his way into woman’s north Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after police say he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in north Austin.

Police responded to the disturbance call in the 9220 block of north Interstate Highway 35 service road around 6:38 a.m. The caller said the suspect was standing outside her apartment and she did not know who he is. She said she was able to get him out of her home and that he was possibly intoxicated or on drugs.

At the scene officers made contact with a man, identified as Christopher Lafrance, 47, standing outside the victim’s apartment. Officers say Lafrance had carpet burns and scratches on his forearms.

The victim told officers that around 4:30 a.m. Lafrance began knocking on her door. She said she opened the door to see who it was, and when she tried to close it on Lafrance he forced his way in and bear hugged the victim to the floor. The victim said as she was taken down she popped her right knee.

The victim said Lafrance then closed the door, locked it, then blocked it. According to the victim, Lafrance sat down in the room and began talking about hooking up with the victim and how he was intoxicated and had been doing cocaine.

She said Lafrance began removing his shoes and putting on her socks because he said he wanted to match with her. The victim said she told Lafrance her knee was in extreme pain at which point he called a friend to bring them a bandage. She said when he left to meet his friend to get the bandage she locked him out and called the police.

Police found Lafrance’s shoes in the victim’s room and confirmed her knee was red and severely swollen.

Lafrance was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.