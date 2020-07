AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they took a man into custody early Tuesday morning following a chase that ended in a crash atop the William Cannon Drive bridge over Interstate 35.

The driver ran away but police caught and arrested him near the Capitol Chevrolet car dealership around 3:30 a.m.

Crews towed the car and cleared the scene by 4:15 a.m.

Police did not say what led to the chase, but did say the driver was wanted for aggravated assault.