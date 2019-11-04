Police arrest man after drag race break-up in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Saturday night after they broke up a drag race in southeast Austin.

The arresting officer said he patrolled the 4500 block of South Pleasant Valley Road around 10:25 p.m. when he heard the sounds of cars revving and tires screeching. He heard the sounds come from the adjacent warehouses a block over.

The officer approached the warehouse and found five cars lined up preparing to race down a long drive that connects multiple warehouses. The officer said he pulled in front of the vehicles, activated his lights, got out and yelled at the drivers to stop.

When the officer tried to stop the suspects, four of the five cars fled the scene. He then heard multiple people shout, “police,” and “go, go, go.”

Two of the cars fled east through private property at high speeds before turning south on South Pleasant Valley Road. But police stopped one — a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. They stopped the car near Rodriguez Elementary School off Franklin Park Drive. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Eduardo Gaytan, told police he was scared and fled the scene because everyone else did. Police say Gaytan admitted he knew he should have stopped.

There were five other passengers in the vehicle with Gaytan. Two of them sat in the bed of the truck. One of the passengers was Gaytan’s 10-year-old brother.

Police stopped the other vehicle nearby — a black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. The driver was detained.

Police arrested Gaytan and charged him with evading in a motor vehicle.