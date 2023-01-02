AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Monday afternoon after they said he struck a woman in the head near the University of Texas campus.

University police put out an alert that the alleged assault happened at about 1 p.m. near West 22nd and Guadalupe streets. A woman affiliated with UT reported a man striking the back of her head “with a closed fist,” according to police.

Police said the suspect then kept making “threatening comments and boarded a bus.” University police officers arrived shortly thereafter and took the man into custody.

Police shared the woman did not require any medical attention after this incident. They also said there is “no ongoing threat to the community.”

University of Texas police are now investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.