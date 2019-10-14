Police arrest man accused of scalping tickets at ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man they say was scalping tickets at the Austin City Limits Festival after previously receiving a criminal trespass notice the week before.

Police say 28-year-old Carlon Tedford was issued a tresspass notice on Oct. 4 by the group that represents Zilker Park. They did not say what the circumstances were that led to the tresspass notice.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers saw Tedford back at the park. The said he was scalping tickets outside the ACL festival.

Tedford was taken into custody and faces a charge of criminal trespass.

A few similar arrests were already made during the festival involving illegal entry.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, three men were arrested after allegedly running an underground operation to resell ACL wristbands to different people. They were arrested after an undercover officer went to them to buy a wristband.

Another man was arrested Friday, Oct. 11, after he allegedly tried to rush through the entrance gate of the festival. He was detained by a festival supervisor until APD arrived.