AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police found Victor Hernandez, 43, with an apparent knife wound Saturday around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd, APD said. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the on-scene investigation, detectives learned that Hernandez and another man were arguing with someone else. Hernandez was stabbed by the man he was arguing with. The man left the scene, APD said.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-8477 (TIPS), the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

This case is considered Austin’s 55th homicide this year.