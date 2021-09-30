Police: 2 dead after car crashes into building in central Austin, driver charged

ATCEMS says two people died in a crash the morning of Sept. 23. (KXAN: Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man and woman killed last week after a car crashed into a building in central Austin were identified by the Austin Police Department Thursday. The driver was charged in their deaths.

APD says Travis Douglass, 37, and Audrey Petty, 34, were pronounced dead on scene after a Sept. 23 crash in the 4100 block of Medical Parkway. That’s near West 42nd Street.

The driver, Tristen Reyna, 24, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Officers with APD responded after reports of a car crashing into a building. Reyna was going southbound on Medical Parkway when he left the roadway and hit the building.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111. This is Austin’s 84th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 91 deaths.