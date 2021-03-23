Pole falls on top of car after driver hits it near I-35 in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 41-year-old man is okay after hitting what is described as a light pole while driving in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 12:28 a.m. for the area near Interstate 35 southbound frontage road near East Riverside Drive.

The driver hit the pole and another vehicle. The pole then came down on top of a car.

Police said it could be weather related, but it’s not certain at this point.

Austin-Travis County EMS has cleared the scene, and there are no closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.