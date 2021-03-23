Pole falls on top of car after driver hits it near I-35 in southeast Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 41-year-old man is okay after hitting what is described as a light pole while driving in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 12:28 a.m. for the area near Interstate 35 southbound frontage road near East Riverside Drive.

The driver hit the pole and another vehicle. The pole then came down on top of a car.

Police said it could be weather related, but it’s not certain at this point.

Austin-Travis County EMS has cleared the scene, and there are no closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss