AUSTIN (KXAN) — More change is coming to Austin’s iconic Rainey Street, but this time, it’s about getting away from the development that has reshaped the district over the last decade.

64 Rainey St., right next to the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, is planned to become a pocket park. There will be a community meeting, being referred to as the 64 Rainey Street Plática, on Sept. 29 at the ESB-MACC Auditorium from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to review the recommended elements of the park space and provide guidance on priorities, experience the current space at 64 Rainey St., share community memories, and work on a charrette to create different models of what could be possible in the space.

Background

The lot was dedicated as parkland in 2014, and after years of leasing the space for staging for the high-rise at 70 Rainey St., the location is now available for development.

Under the guidance of City Council Resolution no. 20220609-123, the Parks and Recreation Department is directed to collaborate with the Mexican American Cultural Center Advisory Board to conduct a community meeting by Oct. 1, 2022, to receive feedback on what should be included in the future development of the parkland.

In addition to creating the community meeting for feedback, this community engagement plan will outline the process for developing the community meeting outline and run of show, outreach to community, and the materials after the meeting.

Additional opportunities for information and feedback will be available at the ESB-MACC during Viva Mexico on Sept. 17 and Austin Museum Day on Sept. 18.