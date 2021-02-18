Plumbers to the rescue: Central Texas plumbers see 10x their normal call volume due to broken pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans are feeling the effects of multiple rounds of winter storms, with bursting pipes and flooding inside their homes.

Licensed plumbers worry they won’t be able to get to everyone soon enough, with many seeing 10 times their normal call volumes.

“It’s so overwhelming how many calls we are getting,” said Stans Heating & Air lead plumber Johnny Rodriquez.

Rodriquez and his team at Stand Heating and Air will be doing a lot of replenishing in the coming days.

“Pipes that have been exposed to the elements have no chance in this weather,” said Rodriguez.

Broken pipes have sent water gushing out of ceilings and walls, flooding homes.

Rodriguez says if homeowners start to see water pouring out of their home, then turning off the water is key. There are two valves located at the end of someone’s driveway. One is technically the city’s property — don’t touch that one. The valve that sits next to it usually connects to your home.

It may take some time for a plumber to get out to you. Right now, gas isn’t being moved across Texas due to the weather so plumbers don’t have enough gas to get around, and they’re facing plumbing equipment supply shortages too.

“Just don’t be desperate though,” said Les Stobart with ABC Plumbing.

Stobart says the last thing you want to do is settle for a fix from someone who’s not an expert.

“If it turns out the person wasn’t a licensed plumber, guess what, that insurance company may say they are not going to process your claim,” said Stobart.

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas law has already authorized the plumbing board to give provisional licenses to out-of-state plumbers. State leaders are working with the Board of Plumbing Examiners to make sure that will happen.