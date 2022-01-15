‘Please don’t head to the Burger Center’: Mass COVID-19 testing site to close early Saturday

Starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, Nomi Health will offer antigen and PCR tests to drive-thru patients at Toney Burger Athletic Complex. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mass COVID-19 testing site at the Toney Burger Activity Center and Stadium will be closed for most of Saturday after it hit capacity early on Saturday morning.

The center, operated by Nomi Health, was due to be open between 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Nomi Health’s website.

However, in a tweet at 9:25 a.m., Austin ISD warned people to stay away from the site as it will close early for the day.

“Please don’t head to Burger for a test if you’re not already there,” the school district said.

A spokesperson for Nomi Health said the site experienced weather-related delays Saturday due to wind advisories in Central Texas.

People who are already in line will be tested for COVID-19. At that point, the center will close for the day, Nomi Health said.

“We will be serving the people in line currently, but have stopped the line and will close early today,” a spokesperson for Nomi Health said.

The site will not be open Sunday, but returns Monday starting at 8 a.m. No appointment is required.

