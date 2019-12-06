Plea deal accepted in former AISD police officer’s hit-and-run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former police officer for the Austin Independent School District, Adam Marsh, has accepted a plea deal today for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

Marsh was indicted by a Travis County grand jury on July 31 of accident involving serious bodily injury.

On Feb. 9 Michelle Gonzales was walking at the Walmart gas station on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate Highway 35 when Marsh failed to “immediately stop the vehicle” and failed to “immediately return,” according to the indictment.

Surveillance video shows Marsh’s pick-up truck hitting Gonzales, knocking her down and continuing over her while the truck was mid-turn then proceeded out of the video view.

The police became aware of the truck’s location at McCallum High School where it was impounded by APD. The license plate on the truck indentified two individuals, one of whom is Marsh.

KXAN has reached out to Travis County Criminal Court for more details about the plea deal.

Marsh’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.