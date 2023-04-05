AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Parks Foundation, or APF, on March 30 released the dates for free community events for families with young children.

According to APF’s website, the Playdates in the Park sessions will feature “signing, beatboxing, guided movement exercises, and end in a dance party for the whole family.”

The sessions begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon.

Here are the dates and locations:

APF has also released the 2023 schedule for Movies in the Park.

Playdates in the Park is an inclusive, free community event series designed to inspire creativity, encourage physical and emotional development, and support bonding and connection for parents and children, according to APH’s website.