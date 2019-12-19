Plans for Austin’s 2nd tallest, possibly 60-story skyscraper coming into focus

This 60-story apartment and office tower from Ryan Companies, seen from the south, is planned for the corner of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets. (Austin Business Journal Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Plans for what would become Austin’s second-tallest building are coming into focus. Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies is proposing a 60-story apartment and office tower at the corner of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets — catty-corner to what will be Austin’s tallest building, the 66-story 6 X Guadalupe, now under construction.

Construction of the 530,371-square-foot tower on the prime downtown site could start as early as the fourth quarter of 2020, said Hunter Barrier, South Central president of Ryan Companies.

The tower will have 363 apartments, 120,000 square feet of office space and ground floor retail, according to Ryan Companies. It will replace Maiko Sushi Lounge at 311 W. Sixth St. and a retail banking branch of BBVA at 321 W. Sixth St., as the Austin Business Journal first reported in November. The other side of the half-block, home to The Belmont event venue, was purchased over the summer by Riverside Resources.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.