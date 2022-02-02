Plans for an live ice conditions map in the works for Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As trucks stocked with de-icing supplies monitor road conditions through the end of the week, we’re getting a closer look at how that information gets communicated to crews responding to emergencies.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operation Command Center will have extra staff on hand through Friday to take reports about road conditions from crews in the field.

Those crews include Texas Department of Transportation and Austin Public Works trucks, as well as the EMS, police and fire departments.

“We’ll see what kind of conditions they encounter on the roadways beyond what we know would be trouble spots,” said Bryce Bencivengo with the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “And they’ll share that with us, and we’ll make decisions about either treating those roads or if it’s not something we can mitigate we’ll close that section of roadway or that flyover or that bridge and create an alternate route.”

He also recommended checking drivetexas.org to keep tabs on conditions. Note — the website only tracks major roads in the area. But Austin Public Works said it’s in the process of designing a system for the future that offers the real-time data going through the Emergency Operations Command Center. There is no clear timeline for the project’s completion as of now.

The center is also right next to the 911 call center, so dispatchers are privy to the real-time condition updates as well and can then communicate about those trouble spots to crews responding to emergencies.

Additionally, critical businesses and facilities, including hospitals, dialysis centers and power plants, have the capability to directly send reports to Emergency Operations Command personnel if there are hazardous conditions near their properties.

“[These are] are key to keeping online during an event like this. They all know we have a software system that takes in requests and we route those requests,” said Bencivengo.