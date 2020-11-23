Plane with flat tire causes delays for incoming, outgoing flights at AUS

Austin airport 11-21-20

Photo from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Nov. 21, 2020 (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A plane with a flat tire is causing delays for incoming and outgoing flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday evening.

An airport spokeswoman said the aircraft was towed and the runway had reopened, but the event impacted flights because it was on the one runway in service. The other one is closed for routine maintenance.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport was expecting an uptick in travelers, though not the usual amount of traffic.

At last check on the AUS real time departure and arrival online portal, there were at least 50 flights impacted.

Those who are traveling should check with their airline for the latest information on potential delays.

