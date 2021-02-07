Plan ahead: DPS stepping up patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing its patrols on Super Bowl Sunday and will be looking for drivers who are speeding, not wearing their seatbelt or driving under the influence.
They’ll be on the lookout in the Austin area for law breakers to increase safety. It’s part of their nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative for the big game.
The department also outlined a few tips for drivers as they make plans:
- Do not drink and drive: Have a plan for a designated driver or alternate transportation
- Move Over or Slow Down: Make sure to know what to do if emergency vehicles or first responders are out on the road
- Follow the speed limit
- Buckle Up
- Eliminate distractions: Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, not on your phone or your pre-game snacks
- Don’t drive fatigued: Be alert about what’s in front of you and on the road