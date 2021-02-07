Plan ahead: DPS stepping up patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing its patrols on Super Bowl Sunday and will be looking for drivers who are speeding, not wearing their seatbelt or driving under the influence.

They’ll be on the lookout in the Austin area for law breakers to increase safety. It’s part of their nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative for the big game.

The department also outlined a few tips for drivers as they make plans: