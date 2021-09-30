Pizza ATM: A new contactless food option for UT students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pizza ATM is now open in the lobby of Skyloft, an off-campus student apartment building near the University of Texas.

This automated pizza kitchen that operates like a vending machine aims to give students a new touchless food alternative, something that has become more important since the pandemic.

Creator of the machine, Basil Street, says it flash freezes its pizza — a process that freezes food in extremely cold temperatures and maintains its nutrients longer than refrigerated or regularly frozen foods.

“Part of our big focus is to try and deliver this delicious product that is also more nutritious and better for the customer,” said Deglin Kenealy, CEO of Basil Street.

The pizza kitchen is now open to everyone. They will have representatives on site next week to help customers through the ordering process.