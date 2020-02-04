Pitch perfect: Austin FC gives tour of stadium construction site, shares progress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The legend and stadium is growing.

Austin FC is hosting media on a tour of the facility Tuesday morning as construction progresses.

The last time the fútbol club hosted media on site was back in September 2019 when they officially broke ground.

The team has been transparent about their progress on social media, offering snapshots and live streams as construction moves along.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane and VP of Operations Jordan Enke will be on site for the tour.

The team said in its press release they’re on a “strict schedule.” The stadium is slotted to be ready by Spring 2021 for the club’s inaugural season.