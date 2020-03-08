Pilot program to block traffic in Rainey Street ends, City to analyze results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will analyze whether a pilot program to close Rainey Street to traffic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights was a success.

Saturday March 7 was the final night of the car-free ‘Shared Streets’ pilot, which began back in December.

Under the program, the street was blocked off to traffic between 9 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Austin Transportation Department says that data collected throughout the pilot period will be incorporated into the larger Austin core transportation plan process, which aims to improve safety in the city.

Once complete, the plan will detail investments that can be made to improve transportation throughout downtown Austin in future years.

The future of traffic in Rainey Street will depend on investments made through the core transportation plan and feedback collected during the pilot, the transportation department said.

The public are invited to submit feedback on the Shared Streets pilot via a survey that closes Wednesday.