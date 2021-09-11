Pig’s head mask and hateful message left outside Austin mosque on anniversary of 9/11

The sign that was left outside the mosque in Austin (Picture: CAIR-Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bloody pig’s head mask and a hateful message were left outside a mosque in Austin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Worshippers found the sign outside an Islamic Center and school at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

The message reads: “Muslims: you are as unclean to God as a pig is to you. Have your idolatry washed clean by the blood of Jesus Christ.”

The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin) is now calling for an investigation.

“We call on local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this heinous act of intimidation as a hate crime,” said CAIR-Austin executive director Faizan Syed.

“Early today, the Austin Muslim community held a free COVID-19 vaccination drive and hosted a soup kitchen to mark the tragic 20th anniversary of September 11.”

“While our community united with our fellow Americans to help build a better nation, a small hate-filled minority continues to use bigotry and intimidation to attempt to divide us and dishonor the lives lost on that tragic day.”

KXAN has contacted the Austin Police Department for a statement.