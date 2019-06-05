PICTURED: Man accused of hitting deputy with car on Burnet Road in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday afternoon, Austin Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy at 1409 Burnet Road, which is at the cross-street of West Braker Lane in north Austin.

According to TCSO, deputies were trying to arrest Preston Marcel Molina, 25, on an outstanding warrant when the man took off on foot. Deputies say Molina got into a vehicle, hitting Senior Deputy Richard Millers while driving out of the parking lot.

After the deputy was hit, the other deputies were able to stop the vehicle before it got out of the parking lot.

In a briefing Wednesday night, TCSO Major Craig Smith confirmed that Molina was booked and that detectives are working to charge him with a first degree aggravated assault on a public servant and a third degree felony evading arrest in a vehicle.

Millers, who is assigned to TCSO’s SWAT team, was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries. According to Smith, Millers “is pretty banged up” and in pain, but is doing well under the circumstances. He is expected to be okay.

Smith said that Millers has been with the office since 2010 and that he is a “fun-loving guy” who was acting normally in between moments of pain.

Smith said that the suspect will remain in Travis County or be sent to the county where his warrant originated.