Picture shows mail-in ballots leaking from USPS box in Austin, USPS investigating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A photo taken by an absentee voter in Austin appears to show mail-in ballots leaking from a United States Postal Service drop box.

Jane Hammons of Austin said she took the photo of the drop box at the USPS location at South Congress Avenue and Ben White Boulevard at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

“You know, I’m 67 so I have an absentee ballot,” Hammons told KXAN. “That should be super easy, just to mail it. That’s like the easiest thing ever and I couldn’t even do that. Not safely, anyway.”

By 3 p.m., KXAN verified the ballots were no longer leaking from the drop box.

KXAN reached out to a USPS spokesperson, who is aware of the photo, and is waiting for a response.

Late Monday night, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that limited counties in Texas to one ballot drop off location.

General counsel for the League of United Latin American Citizens told KXAN Tuesday the organization plans to appeal the lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court.