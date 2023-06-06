AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pickleball and tennis enthusiasts in Austin, you’re in luck: A new rental service launched, allowing users to book privately-owned courts in advance.

Swimply is a marketplace service that allows homeowners to rent out their pools to local swimmers at an hourly rate. On Tuesday, the company announced it was expanding its offerings to include renting out privately-owned sports courts.

More than 300 pickleball, tennis, basketball and other courts are now listed for rent in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Austin, per the release. The company plans to expand its rental services nationwide by the end of the summer, the release added.

Court rentals start at a $25 hourly rate, with an average rate of $40, per the release.

“The launch of Pickleball court rentals is a game-changer for communities that lack access to recreational spaces. We’re excited to offer this new opportunity for families and friends to have fun, exercise, and connect with each other in a safe, affordable, and convenient way. Our mission has always been about democratizing access to exclusive spaces and creating positive social impact, and we believe that court rentals are a natural extension of that vision,” Swimply CEO and Founder Bunim Laskin said in the release.

More information on how to find a court for rent near you is available online.