AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire responded to an elementary school Thursday morning to find a “smoky scene in a classroom.”

A fire call went out for the school, located at 1101 Wheatley Ave., at 7:53 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters who responded to the scene determined the odor was caused by dust burning off a space heater.

Kids were allowed back in the school when Austin Fire cleared the scene around 8:20 a.m.

An AISD spokesperson said the school is resuming normal operations.