Pi Kappa Phi fraternity shuts down UT chapter after hazing investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an investigation into hazing allegations, the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity organization has closed the Zeta Theta Chapter at the University of Texas.

The organization says it’s determined that the chapter violated both university and fraternity policy.

(KXAN/Andy Way)

According to an Oct. 23 disciplinary decision notification from the University of Texas Dean of Students office, the hazing accusations included:

Pledges being driven around in cars with bags over their heads for up to 2 hours with disturbing music playing

Pledges being required to clean the chapter house

New members were required to hold certain physical postures for up to 30 minutes, including wall sits, planks and bows

New members were subjected to a small closet-type room called the “Hazement”, which was void of any light and forced to complete 500-piece puzzles with strobe lights on and electronic dance music playing loudly

New members were shot with an air-soft gun

New members were forced to chug milk during a relay race. The milk potentially contained other substances, like soap and laundry detergent

In a release on Wednesday, Pi Kappa Phi said, in part:

“On June 12, 2019, the National Fraternity received notice of the university’s investigation into the chapter’s alleged hazing activities that violated the fraternity and university’s student code of conduct. Pi Kappa Phi instructed the students to cooperate fully with the investigation and ultimately placed them under an interim suspension pending final determination.”

According to the release, the student chapter was officially closed on Oct. 29, and students have been placed on disciplinary alumni status.

The state the house was left in on Oct. 30, 2019 (KXAN/Andy Way)

The statement concludes: “As further information is received the fraternity reserves the right to pursue individual conduct charges against students directly involved in the behavior.”

The University of Texas said in its notification that the Theta Zeta Chapter would be cancelled from student organization registration for at least four years.