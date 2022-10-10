AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first weekend of this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday.

Performances unique to Weekend One included Carly Rae Jepsen, Zach Bryan, 6LACK, Asleep at the Wheel and Aly & AJ.

The first musical act to kick off performances for the entire festival on Friday, Oct. 7 was violinist Elena Moon Park.

Here are some photos capturing the magic of Weekend One.

The Chicks’ Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire, from left, perform on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The Chicks’ Emily Strayer performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

James Blake performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Noah Cyrus performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Jazmine Sullivan performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Jazmine Sullivan performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 on Friday, Oct. 7 (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Gabriels’ Jacob Lusk performs on Day 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Pink performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Role Model’s Tucker Pillsbury performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Sofi Tukker’s Sophie Hawley-Weld, center, and Tucker Halpern perform on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel performs on Day 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Kacey Musgraves performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Spoon’s Britt Daniel performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Goth Babe performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Bia performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

SZA performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 on Friday, Oct. 7 (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Barton Springs Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 gates on Barton Springs Road (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Weekend Two is set for Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. You can check out the day-by-day schedule online.

Some performances slated for just next weekend include Phoenix and Death Cab for Cutie.