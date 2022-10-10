AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first weekend of this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday.
Performances unique to Weekend One included Carly Rae Jepsen, Zach Bryan, 6LACK, Asleep at the Wheel and Aly & AJ.
The first musical act to kick off performances for the entire festival on Friday, Oct. 7 was violinist Elena Moon Park.
Here are some photos capturing the magic of Weekend One.
Weekend Two is set for Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. You can check out the day-by-day schedule online.
Some performances slated for just next weekend include Phoenix and Death Cab for Cutie.