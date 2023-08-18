AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get your “horns” ready, Longhorns! Friday is the University of Texas at Austin’s official “Mooov-In” day, marking the start of the 2023-24 school year.
During Mooov-In, students go to a predetermined check-in location to pick up their room keys before moving their belongings into their respective residence halls, according to UT’s website.
KXAN’s Kristen Currie was at UT Friday morning talking to students about the day.
Students can find a full Mooov-In guide online where frequently asked questions are listed and answered.