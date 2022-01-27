PHOTOS: Suspects involved in string of ‘ambush-style’ robberies in Austin

Austin Police is looking for information on four suspects involved in a string of organized, “ambush-style” robberies and thefts that took place in 2021 in Austin. (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help from communities across Texas with identifying four suspects involved in a string of organized, “ambush-style” robberies.

APD said the robberies and thefts took place between July 22, 2021 and Oct. 14, 2021 at electronics and cellphone stores throughout the city of Austin.

Police said the suspects are going into stores and tearing phones, tablets and laptops from their displays and security cords, then running away. The men have also assaulted multiple people, threatened them and indicated they are armed during the incidents.

APD said the men have carried out similar crimes in San Antonio and Farmers Branch and could be responsible for even more robberies that haven’t yet been connected.

Officers said it is believed they’re still operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with Houston and San Antonio.

APD provided descriptions of the suspects and their cars, as well as photos.

Suspect 1: Black man, 20-30 years old, six feet tall, heavy build, wearing large bright earrings with a tattoo sleeve on his left arm

Suspect 2: Black man, about 25 years old, six foot three inches tall, with short black hair and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm with a Houston Rockets logo on his right triceps.

Suspect 3: Black man, about 25 years old, six foot three inches tall, large athletic build, with short braids in his hair and a pattern tattoo on the right side of his neck

Suspect 4: Black man, 20 years old, six foot three inches tall wearing large bright stud earrings

Suspect vehicle: 2008 silver Mazda CX-9 using various temporary and dealer paper plates

Anyone with details about these robberies/thefts or any department investigating similar cases involving these suspects is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.