AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday morning, Austin Police officers dressed as superheroes arrived at Dell Children’s Medical Center in east Austin for Superhero Day.

Dell Children’s officials said the goal of the event was to provide a fun-filled day for hospital patients by allowing them to interact with APD officers dressed as superheroes.

According to event organizers, APD officers portrayed 14 superheroes, including Batman, Black Panther, Ironman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and Spiderman.

The superheroes arrived at the hospital after the villains, Penguin and The Riddler, escaped from prison and were wreaking havoc.

Dell Children’s said the superheroes rappelled down the hospital walls into the courtyard.

Superheroes arrive at Dell Children’s Medical Center to save the day from villains (Credit: Dell Children’s Medical Center)

After capturing the villains, the superheroes signed autographs and visited with the children.