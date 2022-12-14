AUSTIN (KXAN) — Babies who are spending their first holiday season in the hospital got a special surprise this week.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin to bring holiday cheer to babies and families of babies who are spending Christmas in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Premature babies were dressed in holiday outfits and got to take their very first photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa, Mrs. Claus visit babies at Ascension Seton NICU (Photo courtesy: Ascension Seton)

Staff also volunteered their time and talents to host special activities for babies’ families.