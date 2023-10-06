AUSTIN (KXAN) — The removal process for a beloved landmark at Barton Springs Pool began this week.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) said a leaning tree known as “Flo” needed to be removed due to ongoing structural defects combined with a confirmed diagnosis of brittle cinder fungus. PARD said the fungus has no cure and would cause the tree to fail, creating “a life safety hazard.”

Removal was scheduled for Thursday. As of Friday morning, overhanging parts of the tree were already cut off and removed, leaving behind the main trunk.

Barton Springs Pool tree, known as Flo, removed. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Barton Springs Pool tree, known as Flo, removed. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Barton Springs Pool tree, known as Flo, removed. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Barton Springs Pool tree, known as Flo, removed. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Barton Springs Pool tree, known as Flo, removed. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

A Celebration of Life ceremony was held Wednesday evening at Barton Springs Pool, which included a water blessing and speeches about Flo’s history.

Historical photos of Barton Springs Pool from the Austin History Center show Flo’s growth over the years.

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

Historical photo of Barton Springs Pool (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

PARD is also collecting stories, memories and photos of Flo, which are being posted online. You can submit your own stories by emailing treestories@austintexas.gov.