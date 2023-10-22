AUSTIN (KXAN) — Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen sped to his third consecutive victory in the United States Grand Prix on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas, and some celebrities were in Austin to see him do it.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in the garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sha’Carri Richardson and Joe Jonas pose for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Patrick Dempsey looks on on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Tiesto and Annika Backes pose for a photo in the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sha’Carri Richardson on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Anthony Joshua talks with Geri Halliwell on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Anthony Joshua poses for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen pose for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon poses with bull as he arrives for the the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, drives during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A Ferrari fan cheers during the podium ceremony after the 2023 United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Haas F1 Team’s Danish driver Kevin Magnussen races during the 2023 United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, (11) is trapped in the pack during the sprint ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives under the COTA Tower the during the sprint ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, leaves the Mercedes Benz garage during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A track Marshall wears a costume during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Track marshalls wear costumes during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A parachutist comes down with a U.S. flag during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Christian Horner, Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team, talks with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem before the sprint ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium following the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, prepares at the start of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, conducts an interview during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Drivers make pit stops during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Prince Harry of Sussex, musician Joe Jonas, professional golfer Rory McIlroy, actor Patrick Dempsey, “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell and others were on hand to take in the race.

Verstappen started the race in sixth place but climbed to the front of the pack, holding off Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton over the last few laps to claim his 15th win of the season and 50th of his career.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Verstappen said he was having issues with his brakes during the race but was very pleased he was able to hit a career milestone at COTA.

“It’s incredible to win my 50th grand prix here. Very proud,” he said. “Of course, we will keep trying to push for more.”

Verstappen is the only driver to win the US Grand Prix at COTA who didn’t start in the front row. During qualifying, Verstappen exceeded track limits while navigating some tight turns that bumped him down to sixth. Following the session, track officials modified the track to give drivers more room to work with.

Information from AP sports writer Jim Vertuno was used in this report.