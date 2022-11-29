Suspect in Nov. 28, 2022 robbery at IBC Bank at 2817 E. Cesar Chavez St. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help with identifying the man who robbed an east Austin bank on Monday afternoon.

APD said the robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at the IBC Bank at 2817 E. Cesar Chavez St. That’s near North Pleasant Valley Road.

APD said the man entered the bank, went up to the teller and passed a note that said a robbery was taking place. The suspect also said he had a weapon.

The man took cash, and APD said it appears he ran away south of the bank.

Here is the suspect’s description, as provided by APD:

Hispanic man

About 25-35 years old

Heavy built

Last seen wearing a Red Phillies cap, a plain dark-colored hoodie, jeans or dark pants, tennis shoes with a thick, white sole and glasses

Anyone with details on the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.