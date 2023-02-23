Miranda Lambert on the red carpet for the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on Feb. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The arts shine bright in Texas. The Texas Cultural Trust honored 11 artists at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards in Austin on Wednesday.

For over two decades, The Texas Medal of Arts Awards has celebrated Texas leaders and artists who have achieved excellence through their creative talents and those who have opened doors for other Texans.

“It’s such a huge honor. I’m a very proud Texan, as we all are. The fact that our state has something so beautiful to lift up arts of all kinds means the world,” medal recipient and country superstar Miranda Lambert told KXAN.

2023 award recipients include:

Miranda Lambert for Music/Songwriter;

for Music/Songwriter; Luke Wilson for Film/Actor;

for Film/Actor; Taylor Sheridan for Film/Producer;

for Film/Producer; In Memoriam: Carole Cook for Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre;

for Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre; Christopher Cross for Music;

for Music; Center for Performing Arts Medicine for Arts/Health;

for Arts/Health; Miró Rivera Architects for Architecture;

for Architecture; Deborah Roberts for Visual Arts;

for Visual Arts; Lela Rose for Design;

for Design; Benjamin Alire Sáenz for Literary Arts;

for Literary Arts; and Septime Webre for Dance.

See the photos from the Texas Medal of Arts Awards red carpet:

Red carpet for the Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center on Feb. 22, 2023.

Past honorees include Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, Kenny Rogers, Laura W. Bush and Eva Longoria to name a few.