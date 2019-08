AUSTIN (KXAN / Austin Business Journal) — The Austin-based company that dreamed up robot-made coffee at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced an exclusive deal with SSP America to bring robots to dozens of airports across the U.S. and Canada.

Austin Business Journal reports Briggo Inc. announced the expansion Tuesday. There are already 10 Coffee Haus locations, including two at ABIA and units at 3M, Dell Technologies Inc. and the Austin Convention Center.