Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As springtime continues in Central Texas, a KXAN viewer captured one of only a handful of hummingbird species to grace us with its presence in the Lone Star State.

While there are more than 300 species of the hummingbird globally, only 18 are traditionally spotted in the United States, per the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Of those 18 species, nine are commonplace here in Texas, with the most common including the Ruby-throated hummingbird and Black-chinned hummingbird.

While there are more than 300 species of hummingbirds, only 18 are found in the United States. A KXAN viewer captured some in their backyard in April. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

While there are more than 300 species of hummingbirds, only 18 are found in the United States. A KXAN viewer captured some in their backyard in April. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

What it lacks in size, the hummingbird makes up for in sheer power. Hummingbirds can rev their speed from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in just three feet, according to the TPWD. While hovering, its energy per pound per hour matches nearly that of an en-route helicopter.

Hummingbird migration presents a specific challenge, with the birds having to fly nonstop for 500 miles across the Gulf of Mexico.

“Many migrating hummers concentrate in the coastal area of Texas for a few weeks before heading for their winter homes in Mexico and Central America,” the TPWD reported in part. “Coastal residents take full advantage of the layover to enjoy these beautiful birds.”