Photos: Circuit of the Americas tower lit in support of Ukraine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Circuit of the Americas is lighting its tower Monday night in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag to “honor the strength of the Ukrainian people.”

COTA joins a list of American landmarks and communities displaying support for Ukraine after Russia began its invasion into the country last week.

People have gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol for several days against Russia’s aggression.

Photo: Circuit of the Americas

