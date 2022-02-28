Photos: Circuit of the Americas tower lit in support of Ukraine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Circuit of the Americas is lighting its tower Monday night in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag to “honor the strength of the Ukrainian people.”
COTA joins a list of American landmarks and communities displaying support for Ukraine after Russia began its invasion into the country last week.
People have gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol for several days against Russia’s aggression.
Below are a list of charities vetted by Charity Navigator you can donate to that are providing aid to Ukraine.
- Save the Children has staff in Texas the group said will stay to help children here while other members help in Ukraine. “Our most immediate concern is the risk to their health and wellbeing – in conflict, everything is on the table – death, injury, sexual violence, protection risks,” said Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe director.
- Project Hope has a team in Texas it said is staying in state to continue COVID-related efforts. Another team in Ukraine is helping provide health care for children and their families.
- International Medical Corps provides medical and mental health help, in partnership with local Ukrainian organizations and the Ukraine Ministry of Health.
- Catholic Relief Services is providing shelter, hot meals and offering transportation to safe areas for Ukrainians.
- GlobalGiving said it is focusing on providing access to food, medical services and psychosocial support.