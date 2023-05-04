AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Saturday, Austinites will have the opportunity to tour 10 backyards decked out by local landscape architects.

The annual Austin Outdoor Living tour, organized by the Modern Architecture Design Society that puts on the Austin Modern Home Tour, showcases local landscape architectural feats to inspire those with landscape aspirations themselves.

“Some people don’t know what to do with their space and so they are looking for ideas,” said Laura Parsons, a designer whose home is featured in this year’s tour. “I love inspiring people and hope we can help them with their spaces.”

The back and front yards on Saturday’s tour will feature a varying assortment of designs. Some projects featured, like Parsons’, have more modern and sleek designs, perfect for hosting parties, and others, like Reese Baloutine’s — of Seedlings Gardening — showcase a project that heightens the natural beauty of a space.

“Our main focus is to try to bring people out into the landscape,” Baloutine said. “We try to incorporate plants that bring in wildlife and incorporate it with outdoor setting areas, hangout areas and outdoor kitchens.”

Laura Parson of Parson i.d. (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Laura Parson of Parson i.d. (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Laura Parson of Parson i.d. (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Laura Parson of Parson i.d. (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Eric Arntson’s coy pond (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Eric Arntson’s coy pond (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Eric Arntson’s coy pond (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Reese Baloutine’s — of Seedlings Gardening — project (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Reese Baloutine’s — of Seedlings Gardening — project (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Reese Baloutine’s — of Seedlings Gardening — project (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Reese Baloutine’s — of Seedlings Gardening — project (photo courtesy: Modern Architecture Design Society)

Another landscaper whose work is featured on the tour is Eric Arntson, whose specialty is bringing majestic water features, like ponds and waterfalls, to suburban backyards.

“I was approached by a homeowner… and he decided he wanted a pond in his little backyard golf course,” Arston said about the project he is showing on the tour. “Basically, it is about an 18-foot circle, a little over three feet deep — nice little coy pond. Twenty-four tons of boulder went into building it.”