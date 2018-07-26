PHOTOS: Beautiful sunrises grace Central Texas this week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sunrise from Dale, Texas on July 26, 2018. (Report It: Perla Mederos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- KXAN viewers are having a field day with the sunrise and sunsets this week thanks to a mixture of clear skies and the Saharan dust.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the light refracts differently when there is more dust and particles in the air.

"The more particles the light goes through, that changes the wavelength of the light that you're seeing with your eyes and these longer wavelengths like red...," explains Yeomans. "So when you have the dust in the atmosphere, it's simulating an extra sunset, it's even more particles for light to bounce off of."

Yeomans says we should expect these gorgeous views for the next couple of days as the slight haze and clear skies stick around.

10 Photos Sunrise in Central Texas the week of July 23, 2018. (Report It: Albert Lin)